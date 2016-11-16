JOBS
Youngstown police take three guns in three arrests



Published: Wed, November 16, 2016 @ 10:01 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Police seized three guns Tuesday and early Wednesday and arrested three people on weapons charges.

Daniel Williams, 21 of Forestview Drive, was arrested about 12:15 a.m. today on Bennington Avenue; Joseph Hornbuckle Jr., 31, of Elruth Court was arrested about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday at East Philadelphia Avenue; and Edgardo Carbelo-Morales, 27, of Dogwood Lane, was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday at Mahoning and Portland avenues.

All three are in the Mahoning County jail and are expected to be arraigned in municipal court today.

