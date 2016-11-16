YOUNGSTOWN

A former summer worker in the Mahoning County Treasurer’s Office has been sentenced to three years of probation, including 12 months in the county jail, in a series of thefts and forgeries from that office.

Kyheem Underwood, 19, of Jean Street, Campbell, drew the sentence today from Judge Shirley J. Christian of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Christian also ordered Underwood to make $1,231 in restitution to the county within the three years, and to complete drug rehabilitation after he leaves jail.

It was Underwood’s third sentencing in the same series of crimes he committed in the same workplace.

Kyheem Underwood was sentenced after entering his third guilty plea in September, after his third indictment, before the third different Mahoning County Common Pleas Court judge in the crimes he committed as a summer worker in the treasurer’s office in 2015.

In his September 2016 plea hearing before Judge Christian, Underwood pleaded guilty to one count of theft in office, three counts each of theft and receiving stolen property and six counts of forgery on the day his jury trial was set to begin.