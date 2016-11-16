OREM, Utah (AP) — High school junior Karen Martinez was arriving for her first class when she saw three boys run from a locker room toward the school's central office, one with a head wound and another with a neck injury. One had blood running down the back of his shirt.

Inside the locker room, police say, a 16-year-old straight-A student with no record of disciplinary trouble had attacked his classmates at Mountain View High School with a knife as they changed into their gym clothes.

"It was awful," said Martinez, her eyes filled with tears. "It was so terrifying. I didn't know any of the kids but still it was like an awful feeling to see all those kids getting hurt."

Today, authorities released chilling 911 recordings about the attack a day earlier, with callers to police pleading for help.

One caller told dispatchers: "There's someone at Mountain View killing people! He's stabbing people! He's stabbing people!"

In another call, a woman said a boy was in the school's attendance office with stab wounds to his neck and that another victim was on the way.

"We just need some help," she said.

Police say the suspect, a sophomore in his first year at the high school after being home-schooled, also stabbed himself in the neck. He was cornered Tuesday by school workers until a police officer assigned to the school got to the locker room and subdued him with a Taser shot.