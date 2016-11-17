YOUNGSTOWN

A former summer worker in the Mahoning County Treasurer’s Office has been sentenced to a year in the county jail followed by three years’ probation in a series of thefts and forgeries from that office.

Kyheem Underwood, 19, of Jean Street, Campbell, drew the sentence Wednesday from Judge Shirley J. Christian of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Christian also ordered Underwood to complete drug rehabilitation after he leaves jail and to make $1,231 in restitution to the county within the three years.

The treasurer’s office credited the taxpayers whose real-estate tax payment checks Underwood stole, forged and cashed.

Underwood’s job included opening and sorting the treasurer’s office mail.

“I’m fully responsible and very apologetic,” Underwood told the judge. “I would like to give every dime back.”

Underwood said drugs took over his thought processes and that he should never have gone to work under their influence.

