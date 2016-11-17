JOBS
TSO brings star power to Boardman High's rock orchestra practice



Published: Wed, November 16, 2016 @ 10:55 p.m.

BOARDMAN

What would you do if you met your hero or heroes?

On Wednesday, the Boardman High School Rock Orchestra was lucky enough to meet members of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, the musical group that inspired their orchestra’s inception.

Reese Maslen, a junior and guitarist for the orchestra, said he was star-struck by the experience of a band he’s known since elementary school, a band known for its most famous show, “Carol of the Bells.”

“It’s a weird inception-like thing that they started this brand of rock ‘n’ roll with an orchestra, and they’re standing right in the middle of Boardman High School,” he said.

Maslen said he, much like the other students, were giddy and nervous when the musicians came through the door, but they steeled their nerves to greet them with a rendition of the TSO’s own Beethoven’s 5th Symphony.

Although the students were awestruck to see their heroes, Maslen said there was more of an atmosphere of mutual respect between artists as the TSO members filmed the students playing.

Russell Allen, a vocalist for TSO, also joined in as the students played “Carry On Wayward Son” by Kansas.

Read more about their visit in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

