YOUNGSTOWN — Opening arguments are underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court in the aggravated murder trial of Leonard Savage, 22, for the Nov. 14, 2015, shooting death of 33-year-old Thomas Owens of Burbank Avenue.

Owens was killed early in the morning as he was sitting in a parked car on Myrtle Avenue on the South Side.

Two other men are also charged with aggravated murder in Owens’ death and they will be tried at a later date.