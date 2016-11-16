JOBS
Not a lucky day for Lucky Mitchell who gets 11 years in prison



Published: Wed, November 16, 2016 @ 11:26 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A man who pleaded guilty last week in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to a charge of attempted murder for an attack on a corrections officer at the county jail was sentenced today to 11 years in prison by Judge R. Scott Krichbaum.

Lucky Mitchell, 33, received the sentence for the July 8 attack which was captured on video, showing Mitchell trying to choke the corrections officer, who got assistance from other inmates to fend off the attack.

Mitchell had originally pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity but two evaluations found him competent to stand trial.

The sentence is the maximum and two years over what prosecutors recommended.

