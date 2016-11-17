HUBBARD

Kasim Hafeez’s story reflects the mesmerizing influence of indoctrination and the simple power of truth.

Hafeez, who embraced radical Islam as a teen and young adult, was immersed in anti-Western, anti-Semitic and anti-Israel ideas on a daily basis. After research, reflection and a trip to Israel, the British-born citizen of Pakistani heritage changed his attitude. He now is outreach coordinator of Christians United for Israel.

Hafeez spoke recently at Living Waters Community Church, 7382 Stewart-Sharon Road, and at Youngstown Area Jewish Federation at the Jewish Community Center, 505 Gypsy Lane, Youngstown.

Hafeez said he was born in Great Britain and lived in Nottingham; his grandparents had immigrated from Pakistan in the 1960s. “My family was observant Muslims but not radical. They wanted to be British,” he said. “We lived in a community of other Pakistanis and Muslims.”

Hafeez, who now lives in Canada, said he faced an identity crisis. “In America and Canada, people identify themselves differently,” he said. No matter what country you came from, when you’re in America, you’re American, Hafeez said. “The British didn’t see me as British but as Pakistani. I didn’t know where I fit in British society.”

But he was a practicing Muslim. “I felt my only loyalty was to Islam,” he said. He said radical Islam capitalized on that. “It’s a powerful narrative ... the victim narrative as a Muslim. When you believe you’re a victim, it justifies things.”

Read more about his story in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.