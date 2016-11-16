SEBRING

Sebring Model Railroad Club will host its annual open house from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Sebring Station, 216 E. Pennsylvania Ave.

It will feature an 8-foot mountain, numerous tunnels and bridges and detailed scenery.

There will be refreshments available.

Admission is $4 per person. Proceeds will help maintain the clubhouse and layout.

The HO scale railroad features the Ohio and Western Allegheny.