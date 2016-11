BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BURNEY, TYEISHA N 12/30/1988 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

DERRICO, JOSEPH 5/7/1989 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possessing Criminal Tools



DYER, CARLTON C 6/10/1985 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Violate Protection Order or Consent Agreement



ESTRADA, VICTOR M 8/23/1975 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Trafficking in Drugs

HARDY, JARON LIGE 6/25/1992 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



HORNBUCKLE, JOSEPH L JR 4/3/1985 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Having Weapons While Under Disability



HOTLOSZ, CRYSTAL DAWN 11/13/1980 BEAVER POLICE DEPT Possessing Criminal Tools

JACKSON, PHILLIP GREGORY 11/16/1962 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse



MALDONADO RIVERA, EVELYSS 4/21/1986 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. DISCHARGING A FIREARM WITHIN CITY LIMITS



MCJUNKIN, SEAN D 3/24/1977 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



PEREZ, WILLIAM H 12/6/1955 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



ROBBINS, MARK JEROME 8/11/1975 BEAVER POLICE DEPT Promote Prostitution



SANOR, BRANDON K 11/25/1985 SEBRING POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



SHARPE, CAMEO A 1/5/1984 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of P.O.



STEVENS, KAITLYNN NICOLE 8/1/1996 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



TATE, JOI C 8/10/1977 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)



WALLACE, BARRY SCOTT II 10/11/1993 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Possession of Drugs

WILLIAMS, DANIEL ELIJAH 5/29/1995 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Having Weapons While Under Disability

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

COLLINS, RHONDA MARIE 3/10/1969 11/8/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



DEILEY, MICHAEL P 6/10/1992 11/15/2016 BONDED OUT



DONJUAN, FABIAN THOMAS 2/7/1994 11/9/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



GREEN, JUSTIN ALAN 2/27/1991 11/14/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



HALL, AMY L 4/17/1990 10/12/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



HOWARD, ALICIA 11/19/1989 11/13/2016 TIME SERVED



JACKSON, DUANE 7/10/1981 11/15/2016 BONDED OUT

JACKSON, STEVEN CLAY 6/3/1959 11/3/2016 TIME SERVED

KALE, CODY MICHAEL 12/22/1992 10/1/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

KLASIC, CHARLES OLIVER JR 12/26/1970 10/17/2016 TIME SERVED

MANIGAULT, JACK 1/19/1997 9/10/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

MITCHELL, KEON 8/23/1991 11/15/2016 BONDED OUT



MUHAMMAD, KAYAN ALI 10/6/1997 11/14/2016 BONDED OUT



PADILLA, CURTIS 6/27/1974 11/15/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



PIERCE, ERICA C 7/12/1979 11/11/2016 BONDED OUT



PRICE, JENNIFER L 5/29/1981 10/12/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



ROBINSON, SETH 3/31/1986 11/15/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



SCOTT, LEASAI KEARA 9/23/1996 9/28/2016 TIME SERVED

SINKOVICH, DENNIS B 9/12/1971 11/15/2016 TIME SERVED

TRUMAN, SHAWN M 5/22/1978 11/15/2016 BONDED OUT