League of women voters to meet



Published: Wed, November 16, 2016 @ 9:02 a.m.

SHARON, PA.

Mercer County Chapter of the League of Women Voters will present its annual book discussion at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Community Library of the Shenango Valley in Sharon, 11 N. Sharpsville Ave.

The program is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

The book chosen for this program is “Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right” by the award-winning New Yorker writer Jane Mayer. James Epstein, retired Mercer County District Attorney and emeritus member of the libraries’ board of directors, will lead the discussion.

Copies of the book are available at the library. It is not necessary to have read the book to participate in the program.

