YOUNGSTOWN

A Datson Avenue man wanted since May 2015 on four felony drug warrants was arrested Tuesday at a party for his birthday and a rap CD he recently completed.

Anthony Mascarella, 29, was taken into custody about 6 p.m. at the Youngstown Hitsville Studio, 1804 Oak St.

Reports said U.S. Marshals looking for Mascarella knew he would be at the party, surrounded the building and arrested him.

As marshals and police closed in, reports said Mascarella took a loaded .40-caliber pistol out of his pockets and threw it at the foot a small child. Police took the gun.

Mascarella had 24 pills on him as well as two bags of marijuana and a large amount of cash later to be determined $6,534.

Mascarella was turned over to Columbiana County authorities. He will also face charges in the city.