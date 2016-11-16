STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — A former central Pennsylvania school bus driver has been jailed on charges of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old female student.

The Centre Daily Times reports 25-year-old Matthew Dunlap, was arraigned on statutory sexual assault and other charges from his tenure in the State College Area School District. He was fired by Long Motor Buses, the district’s bus provider.

State College police say a high school resource officer received complaints in September that the Port Matilda man was behaving inappropriately with several students. That evolved into reports that Dunlap spoke with the student almost daily at a bus stop, even though she didn’t ride his bus.

That girl eventually told police she and Dunlap had sex and traded nude photographs.

Dunlap’s attorney didn’t immediately return a call today.