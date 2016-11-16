YOUNGSTOWN
Members of the vice squad Tuesday served search warrants investigating drug activity at two homes.
About 5:45 p.m., Tyeshia Burney, 27, was arrested after police found 62 pills and two scales at her 351 Breaden St. home.
At a 231 Potomac Avenue home about 4:35 p.m., police found several bags of marijuana, two scales and a marijuana grinder.
Charles Whitfield, 36, was issued citations for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and released with a court date.
