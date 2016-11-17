WARREN

One of the most serious charges facing former Niles Mayor Ralph Infante – taking up the most space in his 45-page indictment – is reminiscent of allegations never proven more than a decade ago about Trumbull County public corruption.

Infante and his wife, Judy, are under indictment for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. Conviction carries a 10-year prison term.

The statute, Ohio’s version of the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, is used to charge someone who participates in the affairs of an enterprise through a pattern of corrupt activity.

Infante’s indictment says the Infantes, city employee Scott Shaffer, 12 unnamed people and the Niles Board of Control were involved in the enterprise.

From 1991 to January 2016, the common purpose of the enterprise was to “create sources of money and power for Ralph Infante through bribery, theft in office, the misuse of city-owned property, paying employees contrary to law, gambling for profit and to hide the proceeds of illegal activity, including bribe monies, gift moneys and gambling,” the charge says.

The charge also paints a picture of Ralph Infante as a man who exercised his power over others in improper ways.

