CAMPBELL

Fourth-grader Kalista Menousek wasn’t deterred when a gravy packet ripped as she prepared a Thanksgiving dinner basket Wednesday after school.

She eagerly ran over to her teacher and announced, “I think I’ll use cream of mushroom soup, instead.”

Kalista was one of 15 girls in fourth through sixth grades to participate in the after-school group Girls on the Run.

Girls on the Run, a national non-profit organization, aims to teach girls social, mental and physical skills through activities including running and a service project.

The Campbell chapter of Girls on the Run marked its last fall meeting Wednesday. At the meeting, the girls packaged Thanksgiving meals for 40 families in need.

Each meal came in a tin pan that doubled as a dish for cooking turkey.

“On Thanksgiving, you have a feast with your family,” said fourth-grader Isabella Trimboli, 9. “The food will help people have a feast.”

