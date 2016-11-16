AUSTINTOWN

A township man faces a misdemeanor assault charge after he allegedly assaulted a 17-year-old girl outside of Hot Head Burritos on Mahoning Avenue Tuesday.

Charged is Michael Deiley, 24, of Raccoon Road.

According to a police report, Deiley was seen loitering outside the restaurant for an hour Tuesday afternoon, prompting an employee to ask him to leave.

Shortly thereafter, the employee reportedly witnessed Deiley approach a parked vehicle and push a girl into the side of it.

The victim reported that Deiley had also jumped into the back of her vehicle and grabbed at her before jumping out of the car.

Deiley was taken to the Mahoning County jail, and was scheduled to appear in Mahoning County Area Court here today.