YOUNGSTOWN

Martin Abraham, the provost at Youngstown State University, is a semifinalist for Florida Gulf Coast University’s president position in Fort Myers, Fla.

Abraham said, however, he has no interest in leaving YSU, and called the process “a learning experience.”

“This is a university that is seeking me,” he said. “I don’t know how it will affect me at YSU. Hopefully, at this stage, it won’t.”

Florida Gulf Coast is in southwest Florida with a student population of almost 15,000 who can obtain degrees from a college of arts and sciences, a college of education, a college of health professions and social work, the Lutgert College of Business and the U.A. Whitaker College of Engineering.

Chet Cooper, chairman of YSU’s Academic Senate, said his only response to recently discovering Abraham’s candidacy elsewhere was merely wishing him the best.

