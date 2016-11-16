YOUNGSTOWN

The city’s board of control hired a law firm at $400 an hour to serve as its attorney during the financing aspect of a downtown hotel project.

The contract with Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP would pay the Cleveland firm up to $25,000 to be the city’s associate counsel as it negotiates with the NYO Property Group, which is building the $31 million DoubleTree by Hilton hotel at the Stambaugh Building.

“There are a number of documents, a multiple stack, regarding financing and [Calfee] will represent the city’s interests,” said city Law Director Martin Hume.

The documents deal with money the project is receiving from the Ohio Water Development Authority, $9 million in federal and state historic tax credits, private lenders, the developer’s equity and money from the city, Hume said.

