OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Southwest Airlines employee was shot outside Oklahoma City's Will Rogers World Airport today and died after police closed the sprawling complex to search for his killer.

Oklahoma City police identified the victim as Michael Winchester, 52, a former University of Oklahoma football player whose son James is a player for the Kansas City Chiefs. A hometown wasn't listed. The airline said it was helping police officers with their investigation. Police have not detained a suspect.

"It is with great sorrow that Southwest Airlines confirms that a Southwest employee who was injured during a shooting incident today at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City has died from injuries," the airline said in a statement. It said it would cancel flights out of the city for the remainder of the day even if the rest of the terminal reopens.

Hundreds of people were stranded inside the terminal for more than three hours before officers began letting them leave slowly. Police have not detained a suspect.

"Investigators have several leads of a possible suspect," Oklahoma City Police Capt. Paco Balderrama said.

Police and airport officials closed the complex about 1 p.m., diverting incoming flights and preventing those ready for takeoff from leaving. The airport handles between 7,000 and 8,000 passengers daily for Alaska, Delta, Southwest and United airlines and has a separate terminal that serves as a transfer center for federal inmates. A jet carrying inmates to the transfer site was allowed to land while the rest of the airport was shuttered.