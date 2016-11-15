YOUNGSTOWN

If U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan is going to defeat Nancy Pelosi for House minority leader, he now has more time to do so. House Democrats agreed today to delay the leadership election from Thursday to Nov. 30 giving Ryan — still considered an underdog — nearly two more weeks to lineup support.

“Congressman Ryan is happy about the delay and he’s looking forward to having a longer discussion on the election with his colleagues,” said Michael Zetts, his spokesman.

Ryan is considering a challenge, Zetts said.

Ryan of Howland, D-13th, began receiving calls late last week from fellow House Democrats urging him to challenge for the leadership position.

At the same time, a group of about 30 House Democrats signed a letter addressed to Pelosi asking for a delay in the vote until after Thanksgiving.

Pelosi had shown no willingness to delay the vote, but opted today during a closed-door session of House Democrats to push it to Nov. 30.

