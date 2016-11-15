AUSTINTOWN

A quarter auction will take place Thursday for Birds In Flight Wildlife Sanctuary at the Youngstown Saxon Club, 710 S. Meridian Road. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the auction begins at 6:30. All proceeds from the auction and raffles will go to the wildlife rehabilitation center, which helps mammals and avian species in 17 counties.

There will be more than 80 prizes and door prizes. Tickets are $5 and include a bidding paddle and a door prize ticket. Food will be available for purchase. For information, tickets, to donate, or to sponsor a table, call 330-507-2584 or email FundraisingQuarterAuction@yahoo.com.

Birds In Flight, located in Howland Township, is licensed by U.S. Fish and Wildlife and the Ohio Division of Wildlife.

It is wholly dependent on donations from the public. The goal is to heal and release the animals back into their habitat.