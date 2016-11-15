CINCINNATI (AP) — A woman accused of stabbing and decapitating her 3-month-old daughter has rejected a plea deal as she pursues an insanity defense ahead of trial in Cincinnati.

Deasia Watkins, 21, previously pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the March 2015 death of Jayniah Watkins.

WCPO-TV reports that if the court finds Watkins not guilty by reason of insanity, she’d be under the court’s jurisdiction for life without parole.

Court records show Watkins was diagnosed with post-partum psychosis and had been prescribed anti-psychotic medication.



Prosecutor Joe Deters has said Watkins looked zombie-like when she was hospitalized in the days after her arrest.

Watkins was ordered to have psychiatric treatment and evaluation last year and has since been found competent to stand trial.