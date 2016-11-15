ASHLAND, Ohio (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to abducting and raping a 6-year-old girl in northern Ohio.

The Mansfield News Journal reports Brock Martin, 26, pleaded guilty Monday to rape, kidnapping and other charges in a plea deal with Ashland County prosecutors.

Authorities say Martin broke into the girl’s home in August 2015, grabbed her from her bed and raped her in the backyard. Someone in the house saw Martin assaulting the girl and chased him a short distance before asking a neighbor to call 911. Officers used a police dog to find Martin and arrest him.

Martin told authorities he broke into a home in 2013 and assaulted two 13-year-old girls during a sleepover. Martin didn’t know any of his victims.

Martin’s attorney didn’t return a call seeking comment.