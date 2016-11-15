COLUMBUS (AP) — Public school superintendents from around Ohio are raising concerns that a large number of high schoolers are in jeopardy of not graduating as expected next school year because of new requirements tied to more demanding tests.

Some of those administrators and other supporters rallied today outside the Statehouse as the state school board discusses potential changes to address the issue.

Several superintendents addressing the crowd urged supporters to keep the conversation going with lawmakers and board members to bring about change.

Superintendents from some districts estimate one-third or more of their current juniors are at risk of not graduating next year. The class of 2018 is the first one subject to the new rules, which are tied to end-of-course exams that are more demanding than the old Ohio Graduation Tests.