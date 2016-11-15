DETROIT (AP) — Mazda is recalling almost 70,000 RX-8 sports cars in the U.S. to fix possible fuel leaks that can cause fires.

The recall covers RX-8s from the 2004 through 2008 model years.

Mazda says the cars have fuel pump sealing rings that can crack when exposed to engine or exhaust heat. That can allow gasoline to escape, increasing the risk of a fire. Company documents filed with the government did not mention any fires or injuries.

Dealers will replace the sealing rings and add insulation to the fuel tank to keep heat away. Parts are not yet available. Owners will be notified of the recall and will get a second letter telling them when to take cars in for repairs.