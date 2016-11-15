YOUNGSTOWN — A West Judson Avenue man is in the Mahoning County jail after police found a loaded handgun on him Monday morning after a traffic stop.

Reports said Dion Artis, 26, told police he had a gun in his waistband after he was taken into custody on a warrant from Franklin County. Artis was a passenger in a car pulled over about 2:10 a.m. in the 300 block of East Avondale Avenue.

Artis told police he had the .45-caliber handgun for protection, reports said. He is charged with carrying concealed weapons.