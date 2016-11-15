JOBS
Mahoning County sheriff's employee put on paid leave after bar fight



Published: Tue, November 15, 2016 @ 4:39 p.m.

BOARDMAN — A Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office employee has been put on paid administrative leave after getting in a bar fight at the Blue Wolf Tavern on Saturday.

Sheriff Jerry Greene said Zachary Pasko works in the county jail and was charged with assault after township police arrested him.

Greene also said the office will conduct its own internal-affairs investigation separate from Boardman’s and will decide what form of “disciplinary action” will be taken against Pasko.

Greene anticipated the office’s investigation will be finished by the end of the week. Pasko has a pretrial hearing scheduled Dec. 22 at Mahoning County Area Court here.

