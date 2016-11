BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

ARTIS, DION L 7/7/1990 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Carrying Concealed Weapons



COTTERMAN, HARRY W II 2/10/1982 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Sex Offender Failure To Provide Change Of Address Or Registration Of Address

DATTILO, SCOTT GREGORY 10/24/1983 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Aggravated Burglary



GREEN, JUSTIN ALAN 2/27/1991 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Obstructing Official Business



HERRMAN, CHARLENE 9/5/1983 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



HOTLOSZ, CRYSTAL DAWN 11/13/1980 BEAVER POLICE DEPT Possessing Criminal Tools



JOHNSON, MONICA MARIE 8/24/1976 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs

JORDAN, ALAN JAMES 4/12/1988 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

LEWIS, WALLACE A 8/25/1989 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Murder



MCCARTNEY, JOHN M 4/28/1969 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE OVI Impaired



MUHAMMAD, KAYAN ALI 10/6/1997 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension



PADILLA, CURTIS 6/27/1974 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Nonsupport Of Dependents



ROBBINS, MARK JEROME 8/11/1975 BEAVER POLICE DEPT Promote Prostitution



ROBINSON, SETH 3/31/1986 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Receiving Stolen Property



ROBINSON, SHANELL 12/12/1978 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



SANOR, BRANDON K 11/25/1985 SEBRING POLICE DEPT. Endangering Children

SHELTON, CALVIN 3/5/1989 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Murder



SHEPPARD, BRITTIANEY BROOKE 3/7/1985 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

STANLEY, MICHAEL S 8/31/1987 HUMILITY OF MARY HEALTH PARTNERS PD Possession of Drugs

TYCH, ANNA M 2/21/1981 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Arrest Of Probationer

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

CHAPLIN, DARIEN ANTUAN 12/1/1997 11/10/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



CHARLTON, LEQUAN 8/31/1998 11/14/2016 BONDED OUT



COLE, MICHAEL J 5/31/1995 9/14/2016 RELEASED

CYLAR, KEVIN O 3/3/1994 11/12/2016 BONDED OUT



DAVIES, DAVID P. JR 8/25/1976 9/14/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

FLICK, ALVIN W JR 5/25/1982 11/7/2016 BONDED OUT

GADD, JAMES ROBERT 8/27/1987 9/29/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



GREEN, RONALD JR 3/27/1990 11/12/2016 NO CHARGES FILED



GROH, TWILAE D 12/7/1977 11/2/2016 TIME SERVED



HIGHTOWER, MONTRELL TREMAINE 9/17/1987 10/13/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

JOHNSON, BRANDON G 8/20/1992 10/31/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



KNIGHT, KAYLA 5/11/1990 11/14/2016 BONDED OUT

LEACH, SETH M 11/26/1975 11/11/2016 NO CHARGES FILED



LOFARO, KATELYN MARIE 6/27/1996 11/12/2016 BONDED OUT



LONG, BRANIGAN CHRISTINE 8/12/1991 11/9/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



MCCALPIN, CHRISTINE L 7/28/1976 11/12/2016 BONDED OUT

MEISSNER, LYDIA ELAINE 6/17/1995 11/10/2016 BONDED OUT

MOHN, JULIE ANNE 5/7/1983 11/14/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



PARKER, MORGAN 10/16/1986 11/12/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

RICHARDSON, BERNARD DEAN 8/12/1982 9/22/2015 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

SANDERS, JAYSHAWN JAMARCUS JERMONTA10/27/1996 7/15/2016 BONDED OUT



SMITH, JASMINE CIERA 6/30/1994 10/27/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



STEWART, BARRY ROBERT 5/2/1985 7/8/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



SZOKE, RONALD 9/13/1984 10/9/2016 BONDED OUT



WILEY, STERLING XAVIER 7/1/1984 11/12/2016 NO CHARGES FILED



WILKERSON, IRVING E 9/8/1968 10/25/2016 NO CHARGES FILED



WOODS, SHANE RYAN 8/28/1994 11/14/2016 BONDED OUT