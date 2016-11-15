JOBS
Jury selection begins today in 2015 murder case



Published: Tue, November 15, 2016 @ 10:09 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — After a day long hearing Monday, jury selection begins today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for one of three defendants in the murder of a man last November on a South Side street.

Leonard Savage, 22, is going on trial for the Nov. 14, 2015 of Thomas Owens, 33, of Burbank Avenue. Owens was shot to death in a car parked on Myrtle Avenue.

A second defendant, Jason Heard, 20, had his case severed from Savage's after a day long hearing Monday over what prosecutors termed are threats against several witnesses.

A third defendant, Jawon Hymes, 26, had his case severed from the other two earlier this month and will go on trial at a later date.

Judge Lou D'Apolito is hearing the case.

