NEW YORK (AP) — Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers has won the National League Manager of the Year award and Terry Francona of the Cleveland Indians has earned the AL honor.

Roberts won in his first year as a manager. A former backup outfielder, his highlight as a player was a key stolen base in the 2004 playoffs for a Boston team guided by Francona.

Members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America voted at the end of the regular season. The awards were announced Tuesday on MLB Network.

Roberts beat out Joe Maddon, who led the Chicago Cubs to the World Series championship, and Washington’s Dusty Baker.

Roberts led Los Angeles to the NL West title despite the Dodgers putting 28 different players on the disabled list, more than any team in the last 30 years.

Francona guided a club beset by injuries and drug suspensions to a surprising first-place finish. The Indians had a 3-1 lead in the World Series before the Cubs rallied.

Texas’ Jeff Banister was second and Baltimore’s Buck Showalter was third.