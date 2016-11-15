EAST PALESTINE

East Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring its eighth annual Holiday Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at East Palestine Elementary School, 195 W. Grant St. A variety of vendors will be located in the cafeteria, gym and hallways. There is no cost for admission and no charge for parking.

Food will be available for purchase and will include sloppy joes, hot chicken sandwiches, dessert, snacks, pop, water and coffee. Gifts and decorations will be available. There will be fleece blankets, jewelry, crocheted items, wood items, clothing, floral arrangements, candles, craft books, cookbooks, fabric, gift baskets and more.

A basket auction is featured with donations from the vendors. Vendor spaces are still available at $30 each with a limit of two spaces per vendor. Spaces include a table and two chairs. Set up begins at 7 a.m. For a contract or for questions text or call Bonnie Davis at 330-271-1979 or email bkddavis74@yahoo.com.