LEETONIA

East Ohio Handweavers will host expert linen weaver Susan Conover from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Leetonia Community Public Library, 181 Walnut St. Conover has been spinning and weaving for more than 30 years and has been teaching for more than 15. She offers courses such as Swedish rag rugs, double width spinning, great wheel spinning and weaving with linen at her studio in Parkman, Ohio. For information on weaving classes, go to www.conoverworkshops.com or call 440-548-3491.