YOUNGSTOWN

Rey Esparra, board member of the Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley, has observed the effect that a “ray of hope” can have on a terminally ill child.

“Mental health and physical health go together,” Esparra said. “When you bring laughter and happiness, the healing process takes over. Cancer is so evil, but the thing about kids is that they don’t know. They know, but they don’t know.”

The HFMV announced the launch of the DreamCatchers for Kids Tuesday at Cassese’s MVR Restaurant.

The campaign, which will grant the wishes of terminally ill children in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties, has been aided by $5,000 from an anonymous donor.

The HFMV, a non-profit staffed entirely by volunteers, expects to grant its first wish through DreamCathchers for Kids after New Year’s Day.

The organization is accepting donations and wish applications.

Read more about the program in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.