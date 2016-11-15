JOBS
Dinner proceeds to benefit violence victims



Published: Tue, November 15, 2016 @ 8:24 a.m.

NEW CASTLE, PA.

The Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County is selling tickets for the 13th annual Dining for Good Living event Friday at the Villa Banquet Center, 2500 New Butler Road. Tickets are available by calling the shelter at 724-652-9206, ext. 100, and the proceeds will benefit victims of domestic violence.

The event will feature entertainment and dancing and will include an auction of wreaths and a tree of wine. Tickets are $100 per person with sponsorship opportunities available. Call the shelter for information.

