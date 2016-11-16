Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Citizens Bank has donated $10,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley as part of the bank’s Carving Out Hunger program.

The contribution, which helps kick off the food bank’s holiday campaign, will provide 2,640 Thanksgiving chickens and other holiday food – or an estimated 10,560 meals – to local families in need.

The contribution is part of a $100,000 commitment to food banks across Ohio this year thanks to Citizens Bank.

This year, one in six people in the Valley will face hunger, food bank officials said.

Read more about the donation in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.