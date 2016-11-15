JOBS
Citizens Bank donates $10,000 to Carving Out Hunger program



Published: Tue, November 15, 2016 @ 10:49 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Citizens Bank today donated $10,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley as part of the bank’s Carving Out Hunger program.

The contribution, which helps kick off the food bank’s holiday campaign, will provide 2,640 Thanksgiving chickens and other holiday food — or an estimated 10,560 meals — to local families in need.

The contribution is part of a $100,000 commitment to food banks across Ohio this year through Citizens Bank’s Carving Out Hunger program.

