WARREN

Plans are underway for the 47th annual GFWC Ohio Warren Junior Women’s League Champagne Luncheon and Style Show. Mary Lou Jarrett, luncheon chairman, announced the theme “Christmas Through the Eyes of a Child.” The event will take place Friday at St. Demetrios Banquet Center, 3223 Atlantic St. NE. Proceeds will benefit The Children’s Rehabilitation Center, “The House That Love Built.”

Also planning the details are Julie Vugrinovich, president; Esther Gartland, style show coordinator; Renee Maiorca and Molly Halliday, invitations; Becky Bucco, door prizes and decorations; and Karen Margala, ushers. Contact Jarrett at 330-307-8747 for information about the luncheon.