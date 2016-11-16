NILES

The 2015 Niles government audit released today by the Ohio Auditor’s Office indicates that many of the same weaknesses found in the city’s control over its finances in 2014 persisted into 2015.

No city officials, however, were charged with any wrongdoing in 2015, and the city corrected a weakness in the controls it places on its outsourced self-insurance program, the audit says.

The 2015 audit contained no findings for recovery as the audit did in 2014 when one of the thefts was discovered.

Perhaps one of the most significant findings in the 2015 audit is the city still failed to monitor its financial transactions in a way that would “provide reasonable assurance” that its financial reporting is accurate.

It did say the city’s operations are effective and efficient; the city is complying with laws and regulations; and that it is safeguarding its assets.

“The lack of effective monitoring controls contributed to an environment which allowed for the expenditure of funds contrary to the directives of the governing body and management and incomplete capital asset records,” the audit says.

