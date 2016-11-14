YOUNGSTOWN — While a proposal to spend up to $1.9 million to enter into a contract with a company to heat and cool five city-owned buildings is on Wednesday’s council agenda, members say they aren’t ready to approve it.

Instead, council members said they will likely vote Wednesday to defeat the legislation to have the board of control sign a contract with Brewer-Garrett Co. of Middleburg Heights and will revisit the matter in the coming months.

The city administration had recommended hiring Brewer-Garrett, but council agreed last month to a request from Youngstown Thermal, which currently provides heating to downtown city buildings, to hear its proposal. That proposal was given Nov. 7.

“I’d like to have more time to look at the proposals and evaluate them before making a decision,” said Councilman Nate Pinkard, president pro tempore, D-3rd. “I want to decide which proposal is more beneficial to the city and businesses downtown.”

Councilwoman Basia Adamczak, D-7th, added: “We’re not ready to make a decision yet and there’s need to do so at this point.”

