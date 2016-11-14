YOUNGSTOWN — A Salt Springs Road woman was arrested early Sunday morning for felony domestic violence after reports said she attacked three family members because they would not drive her to the South Side so she could “sell herself.”

Officers were called about 3:05 a.m. to a home in the 1400 block of Salt Springs Road, where witnesses told the Christine Smith, 34, became irate when they refused to drive her to Hillman Street and she attacked them. Smith was arrested and taken to the Mahoning County jail.

Reports said on the way to the jail Smith continually hit her head against a divider in the cruiser and told an officer she was putting a price on his head.

Smith had a previous conviction for domestic violence in 2007, reports said. She was just released from jail Nov. 7, reports said, but they do not indicate what charge she was jailed on.