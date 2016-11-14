WARREN

Harriet Taylor Upton Association, 380 Mahoning Ave. NW, will sponsor its annual Christmas/holiday garage sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The public may donate items for the sale from 9 a.m. to noon Monday. Sale items will be located throughout the house as well as the garage.

For garage sale information, call 330-538-3182.

A story time with Mrs. Claus will be from 1:15 to 2:45 and from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10 and and from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Dec. 11. The cost is $15 per child. Reservations are required and are due by Nov. 30. For reservations, visit the web at uptonhouse.org; call 330-360-0901 or email ecarol@twc.com.