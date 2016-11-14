BOARDMAN

Two Boardman High School students are facing drug-related charges after a search and arrest Friday.

School administrators told police four students arrived to school tardy and "smelled of marijuana," according to the police report. Among the students were Jeremy Farris, 16, of Reserve Court, and Noah Baun, 16, of Squirrel Hill Drive.

After interviewing all four, school officials discovered the students did arrive to school on time, but left in Baun's car to smoke marijuana.

After a drug search, Farris revealed he had one bag of marijuana and another filled with prescription pills including Xanax.

A search of Baun's car revealed a jar of marijuana, a grinder and a second bag of pills.

The other two juveniles had no illegal items after their searches.

Farris was charged with trafficking drugs in a school zone. Both Farris and Baun were each charged with two counts of drug possession and one count of marijuana possession.

Both were lodged at the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center.