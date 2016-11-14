YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan is considering a challenge to Nancy Pelosi for House minority leader.

Ryan faces a significant challenge if he does because Pelosi has already lined up support for re-election and the vote is scheduled for Thursday.

A group of about 30 House Democrats are gathering signatures on a letter to Pelosi asking for a delay in the vote, and Ryan of Howland, D-13th, was among them, said Michael Zetts, his spokesman. But Ryan pulled his name off the letter because he didn’t want it to look like the others were backing him and that he was using it to line up support for the job, Zetts said.

Ryan wrote a separate letter late Sunday calling for a delay, Zetts said.

As for seeking the House minority leader post, Zetts said Ryan is “considering it. He’s not closing the door to it just yet. He’s open to the idea. It’s an evolving thing.”

Ryan considers Pelosi a “mentor,” Zetts said.

