YOUNGSTOWN — Part-time workers in Youngstown won a significant victory in last week’s election when the part-time workers’ bill of rights was added to the city charter by a 55-45 percent vote, according to a lawyer representing the group that put the charter amendment on the ballot.

“It does a lot to benefit part-time workers, especially women and women with children, or women who are caregivers,” said Atty. Don McTigue of Columbus, who represents Part-Timers Rights, the organization that put the bill on the ballot.

That organization’s executive director is Bob Goodrich, of Grand Rapids, Mich., owner of a movie-theater chain.

“It is about giving adequate notice of scheduling or changing schedules, and that’s important when you have to make arrangements for child care,” McTigue said of the bill.

The bill requires employers to provide part-time workers’ schedules at least two weeks in advance, upon request; pay part-timers the same starting hourly wage as full-timers, whose jobs “require equal skill, effort and responsibility;” and give them proportional access to sick leave, personal leave and vacation.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com