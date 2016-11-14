YOUNGSTOWN — Parents are demanding answers from Youngstown City Schools officials after more than 20 students weren’t dropped off by their school buses at or near their home.

Denise Dick, district spokeswoman, said elementary and middle-school students were being driven home from school later as a part of an after-school learning program.

The elementary students were to be dropped off door to door, and the middle-school students were to be dropped off at the corner near their homes.

Due to some confusion, however, 20 to 30 students were dropped off at the bus garage on Teamster Drive late this afternoon. Dick said the district is trying to do everything it can to discover what caused the confusion and work with parents to prevent any further incidents.