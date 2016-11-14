BOARDMAN

Newcomers of Mahoning Valley will be having their Thanksgiving luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Johnny’s Fine Food and Spirits, 7807 Market St. The program will be about the YMCA and their services on exercise and remaining healthy.

The Book Club will meet Thursday to discuss “Journey to Munich,” a mystery about late 1930s Nazi Germany. Roundtowners will meet in the evening of Nov. 30. The Holiday luncheon will be at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 14, also at Johnny’s.

Anyone who has had a change in their life and would like to learn more about the community and meet others is welcome. Needlework Group, Movie Club, Roundtowners and Birthday Club also will meet in December. Call Amy at 330-953-3349 or Jorine at 330-757-7212 for information on the group or meetings.