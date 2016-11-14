YOUNGSTOWN — A man was arrested early Sunday morning after reports said he told people he stabbed his brother.

James Caleb West, 34, of Southern Boulevard, is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court on a charge of felonious assault.

Reports said police were called about 4:20 a.m. to West's apartment for a report of a stabbing and when they arrived they found West's brother bleeding heavily from several stab wounds.

Reports said West told officers he was sleeping when he heard someone inside the apartment and he thought it was a burglar, so he grabbed a knife and began stabbing the man who he later found out was his brother.

West's brother is being treated for his wounds at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.