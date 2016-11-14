YOUNGSTOWN — The return of the copper statues to their rooftop perch at the Mahoning County Courthouse likely will be delayed until the spring, but construction of the new county dog shelter on Meridian Road is on schedule for completion next summer, according to the county’s architectural consultant.

“The roof isn’t quite finished yet,” at the courthouse, explained Architect Paul Ricciuti, the county’s consultant.

“Half the roof is finished. The rest of the roof is watertight. We’re running out of [good] weather,” he added.

Roof replacement is part of the restoration of the 105-year-old courthouse.

The project was delayed by the need to remove and replace unforeseen asbestos roofing discovered this fall in the statue pedestal.

The $6 million courthouse restoration will likely grow in cost by about $500,000 because the county would like to perform additional work next year, said county Commissioner David Ditzler.

