Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt coming to Packard hall



Published: Mon, November 14, 2016 @ 10:23 a.m.

WARREN — Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt will come to Packard Music Hall on Jan. 18 for an acoustic concert.

Tickets start at $41 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Packard box office, 1703 Mahoning Ave. NW, and also at ticketmaster.com and by phone at 800-745-3000 (plus fees).

The concert will start at 7:30 p.m.

Lovett and Hiatt are songwriters whose work has broadened the definition of Americana music.

Hiatt released his latest album, “Terms of My Surrender,” in 2014. The Grammy Award-winning Lovett’s most recent work is “Release Me” (2012).

